Bain: Traditional asset managers must tap into private markets to avoid wipeout

Traditional asset managers must step up their expansion into private markets to avoid being wiped out as profitability of public market investments plummets, consultancy giant Bain & Co has said.
The firm found there has been a significant compression in profit margins for traditional asset managers, with the average profit per assets under management declining sharply from 15 basis points in 2007 to just 8 basis points in 2022. Many firms have also lowered management fees, leading to a 4% decrease in median revenue from 2021 to 2022, according to Casey Quirk. This decline in profitability is forcing managers to tap into alternative revenue streams, Bain said. "Wealth and asset managers are now favouring private markets because the business models that have dominated asset ma...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes