Bain: Traditional asset managers must tap into private markets to avoid wipeout

As public market profits plummet

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Traditional asset managers must step up their expansion into private markets to avoid being wiped out as profitability of public market investments plummets, consultancy giant Bain & Co has said.

The firm found there has been a significant compression in profit margins for traditional asset managers, with the average profit per assets under management declining sharply from 15 basis points in 2007 to just 8 basis points in 2022. Many firms have also lowered management fees, leading to a 4% decrease in median revenue from 2021 to 2022, according to Casey Quirk. This decline in profitability is forcing managers to tap into alternative revenue streams, Bain said.  "Wealth and asset managers are now favouring private markets because the business models that have dominated asset ma...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years

BlackRock's backing for shareholder proposals on ESG dwindles to fresh low

Franklin Templeton shares plummet as SEC probe forces exit of subsidiary's co-CIO
Franklin Templeton shares plummet as SEC probe forces exit of subsidiary's co-CIO

Ken Leech takes leave of absence

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 August 2024 • 2 min read
Orbis Investments targets wholesale market and explores two fund additions
Orbis Investments targets wholesale market and explores two fund additions

'Next phase’

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline
Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

Deal gained regulator approval in July

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 19 August 2024 • 2 min read
