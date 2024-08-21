Following the opening of the tender offer today (21 August), investors have until 5:30pm British Summer Time on 27 August to decide whether to keep their shares in the company or partake in the tender offer, the trust said in a stock exchange notice. GIF's assets and liabilities will be valued on 13 September at 5:30pm and further allocated into two pools - the continuing pool and the tender pool, with assets in the tender pool to be realised by the investment adviser and the proceeds used to repurchase the tendered shares. Schroder Japan trust ups discount management efforts with re...