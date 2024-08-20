Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies special dividend offer oversubscribed by three times

In a stock exchange notice today (20 August), the board said it had received valid elections for over 12 million shares, or 36.8% of IPU's issued ordinary share capital. The directors said that as payout requests exceeded the 10% limit, shareholder requests will be scaled back proportionally, depending on the excess availability from other investors. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies offers capital return for up to 10% through special dividend Details of the outcome of the scaling back process, along with IPU's net asset value per share and the amount of the special dividend p...