Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies special dividend offer oversubscribed by three times

Take-up of nearly 37%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies' (IPU) special dividend offer has been oversubscribed by more than three times the available amount of up to 10% of issued capital.

In a stock exchange notice today (20 August), the board said it had received valid elections for over 12 million shares, or 36.8% of IPU's issued ordinary share capital. The directors said that as payout requests exceeded the 10% limit, shareholder requests will be scaled back proportionally, depending on the excess availability from other investors. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies offers capital return for up to 10% through special dividend Details of the outcome of the scaling back process, along with IPU's net asset value per share and the amount of the special dividend p...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Europe-based funds gather €48.4bn in July as bond strategies record highest monthly inflow in five years

TILLIT drops AXA Framlington Global Tech fund from platform after lead manager exit

More on Investment Trusts

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies special dividend offer oversubscribed by three times
Investment Trusts

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies special dividend offer oversubscribed by three times

Take-up of nearly 37%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 20 August 2024 • 1 min read
Triple Point Social Housing completes lease transfer away from troubled tenant
Investment Trusts

Triple Point Social Housing completes lease transfer away from troubled tenant

Higher rent collection expected

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 August 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company Awards 2024
Investment Trusts

Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company Awards 2024

Ceremony on 21 November

Investment Week
clock 19 August 2024 • 6 min read
Trustpilot