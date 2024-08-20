Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies special dividend offer oversubscribed by three times

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies' (IPU) special dividend offer has been oversubscribed by more than three times the available amount of up to 10% of issued capital.
In a stock exchange notice today (20 August), the board said it had received valid elections for over 12 million shares, or 36.8% of IPU's issued ordinary share capital. The directors said that as payout requests exceeded the 10% limit, shareholder requests will be scaled back proportionally, depending on the excess availability from other investors. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies offers capital return for up to 10% through special dividend Details of the outcome of the scaling back process, along with IPU's net asset value per share and the amount of the special dividend p...
