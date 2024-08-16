Bill Ackman eyes 'redesign' of Pershing Square US IPO transaction

Plan to lower PSH’s fees maintained

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has revealed he is in the process of “redesigning” the Pershing Square USA (PSUS) IPO, after he decided to scrap his plans to float last month.

In Pershing Square Holding's (PSH) interim results published on Thursday (15 August), he said that since pulling the offer, the trust's discount has widened, after "substantially" narrowing during the IPO offer period. Although he did not provide any further details on the plans to revamp the US IPO, Ackman said the team is "limited in what we can share about these plans due to regulatory reasons", but will keep shareholders informed about the number of "strategic initiatives". Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings The launch ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Quilter Investors hires Alex Daniels as manager research analyst

Deep Dive: Economic reforms needed to boost investment in AIM as interest rates edge down

More on Investment Trusts

JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale
Investment Trusts

JLEN Environmental Assets launches £20m buyback after partial asset sale

Proceeds also used to pay down debt

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 August 2024 • 1 min read
Nick Train stands by Burberry despite 'dire' first quarter but keeps silent on HL takeover
Investment Trusts

Nick Train stands by Burberry despite 'dire' first quarter but keeps silent on HL takeover

Latest Finsbury Growth & Income factsheet

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 August 2024 • 3 min read
Non-performing Home REIT tenant surrenders leases on 4% of property portfolio
Investment Trusts

Non-performing Home REIT tenant surrenders leases on 4% of property portfolio

Ahead of wind-up vote later this year

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 August 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot