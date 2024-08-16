Bill Ackman eyes 'redesign' of Pershing Square US IPO transaction

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has revealed he is in the process of “redesigning” the Pershing Square USA (PSUS) IPO, after he decided to scrap his plans to float last month.
In Pershing Square Holding's (PSH) interim results published on Thursday (15 August), he said that since pulling the offer, the trust's discount has widened, after "substantially" narrowing during the IPO offer period. Although he did not provide any further details on the plans to revamp the US IPO, Ackman said the team is "limited in what we can share about these plans due to regulatory reasons", but will keep shareholders informed about the number of "strategic initiatives". Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings The launch ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes