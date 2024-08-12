WH Ireland fails to secure wealth management arm sale as revenue plunges

Small-cap broker WH Ireland has withdrawn its wealth management arm from the market after negotiations to sell off the division collapsed.
Despite interest in the wealth management division from "a number of potential buyers", none of it resulted in a formal buyout offer. The firm was up for sale for almost a year amid what the firm termed an "extremely challenging" market backdrop, it revealed in its annual results to March 2024, today (12 August). Attempts to sell the company's capital markets division were more successful however as it completed the sale of the arm to UK investment bank Zeus Capital last month. WH Ireland in 'advanced' talks with Zeus Capital for possible sale of capital markets unit Overall r...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes