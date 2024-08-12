WH Ireland fails to secure wealth management arm sale as revenue plunges

Despite interest in the wealth management division from "a number of potential buyers", none of it resulted in a formal buyout offer. The firm was up for sale for almost a year amid what the firm termed an "extremely challenging" market backdrop, it revealed in its annual results to March 2024, today (12 August). Attempts to sell the company's capital markets division were more successful however as it completed the sale of the arm to UK investment bank Zeus Capital last month. WH Ireland in 'advanced' talks with Zeus Capital for possible sale of capital markets unit Overall r...