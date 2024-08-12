FTSE 100 CEO pay stretches to all-time high

Compensation received by the CEOs of Britain’s 100 largest companies reached a new record of just below £4.2m in 2023, an increase of 2.2% on 2022’s £4.1m figure.
This means that the median FTSE 100 CEO received 120 times the average salary of a full-time worker in the UK, a slight decrease from the 124:1 ratio returned in 2022, according to the latest research from the High Pay Centre. AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot topped the salary rankings, having pulled in just shy of £16.9m last year. FTSE 100 CEO pay grows 12% in 2022 Chief executives from Rolls Royce, Diageo and Prudential also made the top ten list, with HSBC's Noel Quinn raking in over £10.6m in 2023. Of the 100 companies surveyed, 11 had a female CEO serve for part of the year, ...
