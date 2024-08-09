ABI eyes on single transaction to offload majority of its assets amid managed wind-down

According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (9 August), the trust's board and managers are in the process of assessing a number of strategies to dispose of the portfolio and "maximise shareholder value". The single sell-off is expected to take place at a discount to net asset value, which the management said reflects a more immediate return of capital while lowering the risk associated with individual sales. Shareholders vote for wind-down as abrdn Property Income sells into 'valuation nadir' The trust is currently trading at a 29.4% discount, according to data from the Assoc...