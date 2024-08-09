ABI eyes on single transaction to offload majority of its assets amid managed wind-down

abrdn Property Income trust is considering selling most of the portfolio assets in a single transaction after shareholders voted for a managed wind-down of the vehicle earlier this summer.
According to a London Stock Exchange notice today (9 August), the trust's board and managers are in the process of assessing a number of strategies to dispose of the portfolio and "maximise shareholder value". The single sell-off is expected to take place at a discount to net asset value, which the management said reflects a more immediate return of capital while lowering the risk associated with individual sales. Shareholders vote for wind-down as abrdn Property Income sells into 'valuation nadir' The trust is currently trading at a 29.4% discount, according to data from the Assoc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes