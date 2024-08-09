Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer

In a stock exchange notice today (9 August), the platform said the offer price represents a 54.1% premium to its closing price of 740p as of 11 April 2024 – they day before the consortium initially approached HL's board. Hargreaves Lansdown takeover offer deadline extended for a third time The offer comprises a cash consideration of 1,110p per HL share and a dividend of 30p per HL share for the year ended 30 June 2024, which the platform said it will expect to pay by no later than the end of November 2024. The PE consortium has also provided an alternative offer to its cash conside...