Impact Healthcare REIT to change name following introduction of SDR

Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR) will be changing its name as a result of the introduction of the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).
In its half-year results today (8 August), the trust explained SDR restricts the use of certain sustainable terms in products accessible to retail investors, effective from December 2024. IHR added: "The word ‘Impact' is specifically proscribed unless the primary aim of the business is social impact, as measured by a high threshold of reporting requirements. "To avoid confusion and to comply with these new requirements, the company will change its name in the coming months and will provide further details in due course." 'Not easy but doable': The implications of adopting an SDR la...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes