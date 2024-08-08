Another Home REIT tenant enters into administration ahead of wind-up vote

One (Housing & Support) CIC, a tenant of 110 properties representing 7% of the trust's portfolio by number of properties as at 31 July 2024, is the latest in a string of tenants to go bust. In a stock exchange notice today (8 August), the former FTSE 250 trust said the non-performing tenant had agreed to an administration process. Home REIT chips away at property portfolio as it prepares managed wind-down proposal As the administrator, Evelyn Partners will appoint specialist intensive housing manager Myshon to manage the handover of properties, with a focus on minimising any pote...