BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure

Andreas Zoellinger retiring in 2025

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 3 min read

BlackRock Continental European Income fund has retained its 'A' rating from Square Mile Academy of Funds despite news that the strategy's co-manager Andreas Zoellinger will retire in the first quarter of 2025.

Square Mile analysts argued that the fund's rating should stand because co-manager Brian Hall will remain on the investment vehicle, thereby maintaining a "level of continuity". The analysts said they were reassured by Stuart Brown joining the fund as co-manager in Hall's soon-to-be absence. Brown joined BlackRock in July as portfolio manager for European equities and according to Square Mile: "The analysts know Brown well, having previously managed the abrdn Europe ex-UK Income equity strategy which was rated by Square Mile prior to his departure." Boutique Havelock retains spot a...

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
