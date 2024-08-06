BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure

Square Mile analysts argued that the fund's rating should stand because co-manager Brian Hall will remain on the investment vehicle, thereby maintaining a "level of continuity". The analysts said they were reassured by Stuart Brown joining the fund as co-manager in Hall's soon-to-be absence. Brown joined BlackRock in July as portfolio manager for European equities and according to Square Mile: "The analysts know Brown well, having previously managed the abrdn Europe ex-UK Income equity strategy which was rated by Square Mile prior to his departure." Boutique Havelock retains spot a...