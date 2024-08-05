Titan Investment Solutions appoints group CIO as John Leiper departs

Titan Wealth has appointed Ian Wood as group chief investment officer (CIO) of Titan Investment Solutions.
Wood is currently CIO at Titan Private Wealth but will also take responsibility for investment decisions at Titan Investment Solutions as group CIO. He takes on this newly created role after nearly two decades at Titan Private Wealth —formerly Cardale Asset Management— a discretionary investment manager based in Harrogate, which was acquired by Titan Wealth in 2022. As group CIO, Wood will oversee the investment strategy across the businesses and play a role in developing and growing Titan Wealth's asset management business. Square Mile chief Richard Romer-Lee takes on co-CEO role ...
