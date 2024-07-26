Supermarket Income REIT secures £170m debt refinancing

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has completed a £170m refinancing through its first private placement debt issuance and a new unsecured bank facility.
In a stock exchange notice on Friday (26 July), the trust said it had agreed the refinancing of two debt tranches, including a €83m private placement debt issue and £100m new debt facility. The private placement of €83m of new senior unsecured notes was agreed with a group of institutional investors. The notes have a seven-year maturity period and a fixed coupon rate of 4.44% Supermarket Income REIT extends debt facility with Japanese bank The proceeds will be used to refinance euro drawings under an existing secured revolving credit facility with HSBC, which had been used to fund ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes