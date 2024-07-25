Boutique Havelock retains spot as most researched group and fund in Square Mile's Academy of Funds

According to Square Mile's quarterly Market Intelligence report, the WS Havelock Global Select fund accounted for 15.8% of views on its Academy of Funds depository. Havelock also took the top spot as the most viewed fund group, with a 10.4% share of the total number of views. Schroders came in second in this category at 9.7%, rising from a 4th place in the first quarter, followed by T. Rowe Price, which accounted for 8.5% of views, up 7.9% from the previous quarter. Liontrust was once again the most researched asset manager offering risk targeted strategies, with 21% of searches, foll...