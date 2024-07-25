Boutique Havelock retains spot as most researched group and fund in Square Mile's Academy of Funds

Boutique fund house Havelock has retained its spot as Square Mile's Academy of Funds' most viewed active fund and group by advisers in the second quarter of 2024.
According to Square Mile's quarterly Market Intelligence report, the WS Havelock Global Select fund accounted for 15.8% of views on its Academy of Funds depository. Havelock also took the top spot as the most viewed fund group, with a 10.4% share of the total number of views. Schroders came in second in this category at 9.7%, rising from a 4th place in the first quarter, followed by T. Rowe Price, which accounted for 8.5% of views, up 7.9% from the previous quarter. Liontrust was once again the most researched asset manager offering risk targeted strategies, with 21% of searches, foll...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes