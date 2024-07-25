Boutique Havelock retains spot as most researched group and fund in Square Mile's Academy of Funds

Interest for income strategies surges

clock • 2 min read

Boutique fund house Havelock has retained its spot as Square Mile's Academy of Funds' most viewed active fund and group by advisers in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Square Mile's quarterly Market Intelligence report, the WS Havelock Global Select fund accounted for 15.8% of views on its Academy of Funds depository. Havelock also took the top spot as the most viewed fund group, with a 10.4% share of the total number of views. Schroders came in second in this category at 9.7%, rising from a 4th place in the first quarter, followed by T. Rowe Price, which accounted for 8.5% of views, up 7.9% from the previous quarter. Liontrust was once again the most researched asset manager offering risk targeted strategies, with 21% of searches, foll...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Alliance Trust considers manager shakeup as it prepares for Witan merger

Chancellor Rachel Reeves declares 'Britain is back open for business' in first international trip

More on Funds

Boutique Havelock retains spot as most researched group and fund in Square Mile's Academy of Funds
Funds

Boutique Havelock retains spot as most researched group and fund in Square Mile's Academy of Funds

Interest for income strategies surges

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read
AQR Capital Management launches Article 8 equity market neutral fund
Funds

AQR Capital Management launches Article 8 equity market neutral fund

Short 'poor' ESG stocks

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 July 2024 • 1 min read
M&G and Lazard funds lose FE fundinfo 5-Crown Rating
Funds

M&G and Lazard funds lose FE fundinfo 5-Crown Rating

Eight funds gain top rating

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot