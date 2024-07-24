AQR Capital Management launches Article 8 equity market neutral fund

AQR Adaptive Equity Market Neutral UCITS fund went live in June this year and had $259m in assets under management as of 21 July. The fund will make use of AQR's sustainable investment process to hold long positions in firms with an attractive ESG profile and take shorts on those with a "poor" ESG profile. AQR will adapt its in-house proprietary research process, employing a wide range of datasets and methods, including machine learning and other optimisation techniques. AQR Capital Management unveils multi-strategy UCITS fund "We are pleased to continue to expand our UCITS fun...