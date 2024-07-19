BlackRock to close emerging market debt and Italian equity ETFs

The decision to close iShares JP Morgan Euro Bond UCITS ETF (EB3M) and iShares FTSE Italia Mid-Small Cap UCITS ETF (IPIR) was based on "multiple considerations", a spokesperson said, including their fit within investment portfolios, product demand, investor feedback and others. In two separate shareholder notices published on Wednesday (17 July), the board of directors said they were informed about the net asset value of both EB3M and IPIR falling "below the minimum amount considered to be commercially viable". BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansi...