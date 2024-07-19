Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies offers capital return for up to 10% through special dividend

The Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies (IPU) trust is offering shareholders a return of capital for up to 10% of their shares through an elective special dividend.
In a stock exchange notice today (19 July), the board said all shareholders can elect to receive a special dividend equal to 97.5% of the net asset value per share as of the record date of 17 September. Shareholders can choose to either do nothing and retain all their shares or elect to receive the special dividend and participate in the one-off return of funds by giving up a portion of their holding and future dividends on that portion. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies eyes June continuation vote as negative returns persist "It is up to shareholders to decide whether they w...
