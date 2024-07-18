L&G poaches global head of financial institutions from Amundi

In her new position as global head of financial institutions, Fagan will focus her attention on developing the firm's relationships with its global clients. Fagan joins with over 20 years of industry experience, most recently heading Amundi's global strategic clients distribution and wealth team. LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeour to step down as group merges investment divisions Prior to her nearly six-year stint at Amundi covering client distribution, ETFs and indexing, she spent a decade at BlackRock as head of iShares UK and Ireland. Fagan also completed short tenures at the Ro...