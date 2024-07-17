Polar Capital Technology proposes share split to broaden access for smaller investors

Polar Capital Technology (PCT) has proposed a 1:10 share split to make the shares more accessible to smaller investors, as the trust’s discount continues to narrow on the back of strong performance.
In a stock exchange notice published today (17 July), alongside the trust's final results, the board said each existing ordinary share would be subdivided into ten new ordinary shares, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting in September. The move follows an increase in the price of the £4.4bn trust's existing ordinary shares in recent years, having regularly traded above £30 per share in the current financial year. "While this is positive for the company and our shareholders, we recognise that a higher share price might be a barrier to investment for c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes