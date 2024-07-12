Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure

Net outflows from Ashmore Group’s strategies have continued into the most recent quarter, as risk-averse institutions slash their emerging markets exposure.
In a trading update published today (12 July), the asset manager reported a 5% drop in assets under management to $51.9bn, driven by net outflows of $2bn and negative investment performance of $400m. The firm attributed investor redemptions, which matched the previous quarter's outflows, to subdued risk appetite among investors and institutional decisions to trim exposure to emerging markets. Ashmore Group bleeds $2bn in outflows as investor demand for EM sinks Ashmore's blended debt strategies suffered significant outflows, with investors withdrawing over $2.5bn. Coupled with net...
