Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure

AUM drops by 5%

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Net outflows from Ashmore Group’s strategies have continued into the most recent quarter, as risk-averse institutions slash their emerging markets exposure.

In a trading update published today (12 July), the asset manager reported a 5% drop in assets under management to $51.9bn, driven by net outflows of $2bn and negative investment performance of $400m.  The firm attributed investor redemptions, which matched the previous quarter's outflows, to subdued risk appetite among investors and institutional decisions to trim exposure to emerging markets. Ashmore Group bleeds $2bn in outflows as investor demand for EM sinks Ashmore's blended debt strategies suffered significant outflows, with investors withdrawing over $2.5bn. Coupled with net...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Odyssean IT proposes placing and retail fundraise amid investor interest

Deep Dive: Private credit growth set to continue despite headwinds as retail investors join in

More on Companies

Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure
Companies

Ashmore Group suffers $2bn outflows as institutions slash EM exposure

AUM drops by 5%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 July 2024 • 1 min read
Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow
Companies

Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow

Multi-asset fund outflows continue to bite

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 12 July 2024 • 2 min read
GAM sells management company arm to Apex Group
Companies

GAM sells management company arm to Apex Group

UK, Luxembourg and Ireland operations

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot