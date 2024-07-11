Asset manager network slams 'polarising' FCA listings reform over loss of investor protections

The International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) has criticised the Financial Conduct Authority’s overhaul of the UK listings regime, amid concerns it waters down investor protections.
The network, which represents firms managing around $77trn in assets, said it is "deeply concerned" by the loss of shareholder votes on significant and related party transactions and by the introduction of a two-tier system for share ownership. ICGN CEO Jen Sisson said investors had repeatedly expressed concerns over the changes, but the introduction of the new rules shows they "have not been heard". FCA introduces overhaul of UK listings regime to bolster stock markets "It is disappointing to see what feels like a polarising approach, pitting management and their advisers against ...
