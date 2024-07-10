Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in

Writing to shareholders in his semi-annual letter, Smith outlined the fund's return profile for the opening half of the year. Fundsmith Equity made a 9.3% total return between 1 January and 30 June 2024, which Smith said would "normally be cause for celebration", especially as the fund outperformed bonds - when using the Bloomberg Series-E UK Govt 5-10 Year Bond index as a proxy comparison (-2.2%) and holding cash at a 2.6% interest rate. However, on this occasion, Fundsmith's returns underperformed the MSCI benchmark. The MSCI World index made 12.7% over the six-month period, whic...