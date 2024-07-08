Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders

The Diversity Project has launched the third edition of its Pathway Programme for portfolio managers, this time with a new specialised track for traders.
The inaugural trading track will host ten participants, attending two-thirds of the main programme and specialised sessions on ETFs, equities, derivatives, fixed income, data, modern trading platforms, and real trading floor experience. Launched in 2023, the Pathway Programme aims to help women succeed as named portfolio managers, or traders. Led by Diversity Project chair Helena Morrissey and supported by over 40 firms, it seeks to increase female representation in fund management roles, where 87.9% of managers are men. Six 2023 Pathway Programme members promoted to portfolio mana...
