Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders

Programme director appointed

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Diversity Project has launched the third edition of its Pathway Programme for portfolio managers, this time with a new specialised track for traders.

The inaugural trading track will host ten participants, attending two-thirds of the main programme and specialised sessions on ETFs, equities, derivatives, fixed income, data, modern trading platforms, and real trading floor experience. Launched in 2023, the Pathway Programme aims to help women succeed as named portfolio managers, or traders. Led by Diversity Project chair Helena Morrissey and supported by over 40 firms, it seeks to increase female representation in fund management roles, where 87.9% of managers are men. Six 2023 Pathway Programme members promoted to portfolio mana...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Impax AM buys SKY Harbor's European high yield funds to bolster fixed income unit

Former EdenTree fund manager Ketan Patel resurfaces at family office

More on Industry

Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth fund plans
Industry

Labour targets private capital with global summit and National Wealth fund plans

Conference in October

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 July 2024 • 2 min read
Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders
Industry

Diversity Project launches third Pathway Programme with track for traders

Programme director appointed

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 08 July 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week unveils events calendar for H2
Industry

Investment Week unveils events calendar for H2

Mark your diaries for our exciting return in September!

Rebecca Hancock
clock 08 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot