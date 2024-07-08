Green Ash Partners partners with Centre Asset Management to bring US funds to European investors

Two UCITS funds

clock • 1 min read

UK-based boutique Green Ash Partners has teamed up with Centre Asset Management to bring two of its UCITS fund to European clients.

The Centre American Select Equity fund invests in large-cap American companies while the Centre Global Listed Infrastructure fund, has exposure to a range of global infrastructure companies in the telecommunication, utilities, energy, transportation and social infrastructure sectors.  Both funds will be available to European investors through Green Ash's Luxembourg UCITS platform. James Abate, chief investment officer at Centre Asset Management, currently manages the funds and will continue to oversee their respective management. Odey AM's Adrian Courtenay and Odey Special Situatio...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Principal Asset Management launches Article 9 food and biodiversity fund

Fed postpones rate cut until 'greater confidence' in sustainable inflation levels

More on Funds

Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund
Funds

Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund

Cuts of up to 75 basis points

Linus Uhlig
clock 10 July 2024 • 2 min read
Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in
Funds

Terry Smith: Nvidia is too unpredictable for Fundsmith to invest in

Semi-annual letter to investors

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 10 July 2024 • 2 min read
FSSA Japan Focus expelled from Square Mile Academy of Funds as it undergoes strategic review
Funds

FSSA Japan Focus expelled from Square Mile Academy of Funds as it undergoes strategic review

AUM fell under £100m

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot