Green Ash Partners partners with Centre Asset Management to bring US funds to European investors

UK-based boutique Green Ash Partners has teamed up with Centre Asset Management to bring two of its UCITS fund to European clients.
The Centre American Select Equity fund invests in large-cap American companies while the Centre Global Listed Infrastructure fund, has exposure to a range of global infrastructure companies in the telecommunication, utilities, energy, transportation and social infrastructure sectors. Both funds will be available to European investors through Green Ash's Luxembourg UCITS platform. James Abate, chief investment officer at Centre Asset Management, currently manages the funds and will continue to oversee their respective management. Odey AM's Adrian Courtenay and Odey Special Situatio...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes