Fidelity International portfolio manager Claudio Ferrarese leaves

Fixed income fund manager Claudio Ferrarese has exited Fidelity International after over 17 years with the firm.
The portfolio manager joined Fidelity as a graduate, spending over eight years in fixed income quant research before being promoted to portfolio manager, a role he has held for nine and a half years. It is not clear, however, as to where Ferrarese will move to next. His exit follows the appointment of Allianz Global Investors' Mike Riddell, who will assume responsibility as the lead portfolio manager for Fidelity's strategic and total return bond strategies. Allianz GIobal Investors star bond manager Mike Riddell exits to join Fidelity After joining in August this year, Riddell wil...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes