FSSA Japan Focus expelled from Square Mile Academy of Funds as it undergoes strategic review

Square Mile has removed the FSSA Japan Focus from its Academy of Funds as the portfolio undergoes a strategic review.
The ratings and research agency took the decision to remove the fund and its ‘Responsible A' rating after its assets under management fell under £100m, triggering the internal review. Hargreaves Lansdown previously removed the FSSA fund from its own Wealth Shortlist as well, also on the grounds of AUM concerns. Hargreaves Lansdown removes FSSA Japan Focus At the time, HL lead investment analyst Kate Marshall said the vehicle may no longer be "commercially viable" for the business, and voiced concerns about the "risks this poses to investors". Elsewhere in the monthly ratings rev...
