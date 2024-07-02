UK shop price inflation hits lowest level since October 2021

According to data from the British Retail Consortium and reported by the FT, UK store prices fell 0.2% compared to May, down to the lowest level since October 2021, with both food and non-food items' prices contracting. Food price inflation declined from 3.2% in May to 2.5% in June, with the price fall driven by key products such as butter and coffee, BRC CEO Helen Dickinson argued. Meanwhile, the non-food sector remained in deflation, with prices hitting -1% compared to -0.8% a prior month. Shop price inflation falls to lowest level since November 2021 Mike Watkins, head of r...