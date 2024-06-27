Regional REIT proposes £110.5m fundraise to prevent liquidation as early as August

Regional REIT (RGL) has proposed a capital raising of around £110.5m to fully repay a £50m retail bond and prevent going into potential administration or liquidation as early as August.
In a stock exchange notice today (27 June), the board said the fundraise would be undertaken by way of a fully underwritten placing, overseas placing and open offer of 1.1 million new shares at an issue price of 10p per share. This represents an 82.3% discount to the last published net tangible assets per share of 56.4p at December 2023 and a 50.4% discount to last night's closing price of 20.2p. The capital raising is being fully underwritten by Bridgemere Investments, part of the Bridgemere group of companies that were the cornerstone investors in the original funds that were restr...
