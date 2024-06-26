Invesco expands Summit range with fund of funds launch focused on retirement income

Invesco has launched the Invesco Summit Income fund, a fund of funds seeking to deliver steady income streams for clients during the decumulation stage of their retirement.
The vehicle will have an income return of 2-3% above the Bank of England's base rate over a 12-month rolling period paid monthly and will invest in both active and passive strategies. According to Invesco, the strategy involves at least 60% exposure to debt securities, cash equivalents and money-market instruments, and up to 40% in equities, related securities and commodities. The latter will be done through collective investment schemes and direct investments. Invesco launches discretionary model portfolio service In addition to income, downside risk management is another key feat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes