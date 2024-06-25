Shareholders approve managed wind-down at abrdn European Logistics Income AGM

Shareholders in the abrdn European Logistics Income (ASLI) investment trust have voted in line with the board’s recommendation to initiate a managed wind-down of the vehicle.
At the trust's 24 June AGM, 94.7% of investors who voted opted for the discontinuation of the trust, allowing the board to begin its plans to close ASLI. abrdn European Logistics Income suspends Q4 dividend amid strategic review process The board expects to issue a circular in the coming weeks for a further general meeting seeking shareholder approval for the required changes to the trust's investment objective and policy. The move comes despite several parties showing interest in ASLI over recent months, but these failed to put forward bids for either the trust or its entire portf...
