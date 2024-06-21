Home REIT sells further 133 properties at 7.8% below draft values

Home REIT has sold an additional 133 properties in its portfolio at a series of public auctions held between 19 and 20 June.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (21 June), the trust said the gross proceeds from the sales totalled £11.4m – which represented 3.7% of Home's portfolio by value. The proceeds, however, were 7.8% below the draft values set out in August 2023. Since then, the trust completed the sale of 774 properties and exchanged on an additional 205, with gross proceeds of £137m, which in aggregate are in line with the August 2023 draft valuations, Home noted. Home REIT eyes further property sales to repay Scottish Widows loan The latest sales come after Home REIT failed to secure a new l...

