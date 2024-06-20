JPMorgan European Discovery unveils two tender offers

Director retires

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The JPMorgan European Discovery trust has unveiled two tender offer proposals ahead of its annual general meeting next month.

The first tender offer will be for up to 15% of the issued share capital of the company, excluding shares held in Treasury. It will run on a tender price equal to a 2% discount to the prevailing net asset value per share as at the calculation date, and will exclude the costs of implementing the tender offer. NextEnergy Solar fund NAV drops 8.4% amid reduction in power price forecasts The trust currently holds £863.3m in total assets with a market cap of £656.3m, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies. The second proposal is for a performance-related tende...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

