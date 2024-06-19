NextEnergy Solar fund NAV drops 8.4% amid reduction in power price forecasts

Annual results

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

NextEnergy Solar fund (NESF) has posted a net asset value per ordinary share of 104.7p for the year to 31 March 2024, an 8.4% drop from the previous year.

Ordinary shareholders' NAV endured a similar fate, dropping from £674.4m at the end of March 2023 to £618.6m as of 31 March 2024. The falls were largely attributed to a reduction in short-term UK power price forecasts, which Investec analysts Ben Newell and Alan Brierley said detracted 7.8p per share. US Solar Fund eyes share buybacks as NAV falls 20% over 2023 They explained increases in discount rates also detracted 4.6p per share. However, these were partly offset by revisions to short-term inflation forecasts, the revaluation of new assets as they became operational and the sal...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BoE hold 'made sense' amid General Election-induced 'vow of silence'

Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in final pre-General Election decision

Trustpilot