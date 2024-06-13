Digital 9 Infrastructure thrown into chaos as director is ousted alongside last minute departure

Shareholders of the Digital 9 Infrastructure trust (DG9) have voted to remove Aaron Le Cornu as director, sending the company into limbo as other last-minute exits left the trust with too few directors to continue operating.
At the trust's annual general meeting yesterday (12 June), 60.3% of the votes were cast against Le Cornu's re-election, with just 39.7% in support of him. The recently appointed chair Eric Sanderson thanked Le Cornu for his tenure and commitment to the company since he joined in April 2022. Digital 9 Infrastructure appoints chair to oversee managed wind-down The situation escalated, however, as Gailina Liew withdrew her re-election bid the day before the AGM, meaning Sanderson is currently the sole director on the board after the AGM. Meanwhile, the board had scrambled to appoin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes