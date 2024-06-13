Digital 9 Infrastructure thrown into chaos as director is ousted alongside last minute departure

At the trust's annual general meeting yesterday (12 June), 60.3% of the votes were cast against Le Cornu's re-election, with just 39.7% in support of him. The recently appointed chair Eric Sanderson thanked Le Cornu for his tenure and commitment to the company since he joined in April 2022. Digital 9 Infrastructure appoints chair to oversee managed wind-down The situation escalated, however, as Gailina Liew withdrew her re-election bid the day before the AGM, meaning Sanderson is currently the sole director on the board after the AGM. Meanwhile, the board had scrambled to appoin...