Fidelity's Atkinson: Blue bonds are growing in popularity but challenges remain

'Still a very small market'

Blue bonds are emerging as a growing investment trend, but companies should push for more projects and group the current bonds together accordingly, said Kris Atkinson, fixed income fund manager at Fidelity International.

In a webinar held on Tuesday (11 June), Atkinson said the blue bonds sector is a relatively small part of the sustainable debt environment, but "it is growing relatively rapidly". The assets provide opportunities to support the ocean-based economy, but only 26 bonds of this type  have been issued since 2018 worldwide, Atkinson noted. Meanwhile, the total of green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked (GSSS) bonds reached $4.7trn in value as of September 2023, according to data from the World Bank. Candriam launches Article 9 sustainable equity water fund "Most of these ...

