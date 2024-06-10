Future of Investment Festival in pictures

As sustainable investment moves into the mainstream, the Future of Investment Festival built on the success of the Sustainable Investment Festival to explore how this part of the market is evolving, identify investment opportunities, and help delegates respond to new regulations, including SDR in the UK. The Festival also focused on how investors can sustainably take advantage of global megatrends such as the energy transition, societal change and digitalisation, including the rapid development of AI. Delegates had the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and companies from ...