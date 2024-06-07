Home REIT has hired certified accountant Rod Day as an independent non-executive director, as part of chair Michael O’Donnell's plan to refresh the board amid ongoing stabilisation and audit efforts.
In a stock exchange notice today (7 June), the trust said Day will join its audit committee, management engagement committee and nomination committee, becoming chair of the audit committee in due course. He has over 30 years of business experience, including an eight-year stint at Iron Mountain from 2008 to 2016, where he latterly acted as global CFO leading strategic M&A. Day also worked at AOL Europe from 2001 to 2008, acting as CFO in his final two years at the firm. From 1994 to 2001, he held various strategy and business planning roles at Kingfisher. Home REIT hires restruct...
