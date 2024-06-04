Robeco brings multi-thematic strategy to market

Robeco has launched a global multi-thematic strategy in an attempt to capitalise on long-term returns from megatrends.
Referred to as a "turnkey solution", Robeco's strategy utilises bottom-up stock to focus on three secular trends: transforming technologies, changing socio-demographics and "preserving earth". Robeco renames three multi-asset funds in bid to enhance sustainability focus The Article 8 portfolio will led by portfolio managers Dora Buckulcikova, Marco van Lent and Steef Bergakker, who will be supported by two investment analysts and a 13-strong team of Robeco's thematic ambassadors. The Big Interview: Robeco CEO on joining the ETF race, navigating regulatory change and UK expansion ...
