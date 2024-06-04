Octopus Renewables Infrastructure launches share buyback for up to £10m

In a stock exchange notice today (4 June), the trust said it is trading at a "significant discount", but argued it its share price does not "accurately reflect" the value of its portfolio. Investment trust buybacks hit highest monthly figure on record According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, ORIT currently holds around £1.1bn in assets and is trading at a 30.1% discount. The decision stemmed from recent valuations achieved through net asset sales as well as the trust's capital recycling programme. ORIT noted that last year under the programme, it made two ...