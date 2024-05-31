US Solar and International Public Partnership adviser Amber to merge with US asset manager

Amber Infrastructure, the investment adviser of the US Solar (USF) and International Public Partnership (INPP) investment trusts, has agreed to merge with Cleveland-based real estate and fixed income manager Boyd Watterson.
Subject to regulatory approval, the merger will create a global alternatives investment platform with assets under management of around $35bn and support Amber's expansion in the US and globally. In a stock exchange notice on Thursday (30 May), USF said London-based Amber Infrastructure Investment Advisor will continue to act as its manager, with no changes to the management of USF. US Solar Fund appoints manager after shareholders pass new investment policy The management of INPP will also not experience any changes, with the Amber team continuing to lead on all infrastructure i...
