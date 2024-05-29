The Lloyd Focused Equity UCITS ETF and the Lloyd Growth Equity UCITS ETF track the Solactive Focused Equity and Solactive Lloyd Growth Equity indices, respectively. HANetf said it aims for the two funds to successfully replicate the strong performance of Lloyd Capital's equity strategy. Deep Dive: Retail investors help close the gap between European and US ETF market Within the first week of trading, the two ETFs gathered $319.6m in assets under management, which the companies attributed to their pre-marketing campaign. While both funds will invest in companies that trade at a p...