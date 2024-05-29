HANetf has partnered with Lloyd Capital to launch a focused equity and a growth equity ETF.
The Lloyd Focused Equity UCITS ETF and the Lloyd Growth Equity UCITS ETF track the Solactive Focused Equity and Solactive Lloyd Growth Equity indices, respectively. HANetf said it aims for the two funds to successfully replicate the strong performance of Lloyd Capital's equity strategy. Deep Dive: Retail investors help close the gap between European and US ETF market Within the first week of trading, the two ETFs gathered $319.6m in assets under management, which the companies attributed to their pre-marketing campaign. While both funds will invest in companies that trade at a p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes