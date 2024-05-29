Investment trust buybacks hit highest monthly figure on record

This was an increase from 114 share buybacks in March and 93 in April 2023. Trusts bought back a total of £620m last month, down 2% from March but up 152% from April 2023, when shares worth £246m were repurchased. Number of investment trust share buybacks hits record high but effectiveness called into question Overall, £2.2bn had been repurchased by investment trusts in the first four months of the year, a 106% increase versus the equivalent period last year. Scottish Mortgage made the biggest collective share buyback purchases in April and year-to-date, at £75m and £212m repurc...