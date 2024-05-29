St James's Place set for FTSE 100 demotion as Liontrust eyes FTSE 250 in upcoming reshuffle

St James’s Place is at risk of being ousted from the FTSE 100, while Liontrust Asset Management is expected to rejoin the FTSE 250 in FTSE Russell's upcoming quarterly reshuffle.
FTSE Russell's indicative quarterly review changes published today (29 May) have suggested SJP could be demoted to the FTSE 250 next month. The potential move follows a 26.5% slump in the wealth manager's shares in the year to date, according to data from Morningstar. The firm has faced scrutiny from UK regulators regarding its fee structure, pledging in October to remove charges for early withdrawals by clients, effective from the second half of 2025. In February this year, the wealth manager's shares crashed after announcing a £426m provision for potential client refunds and slashing i...
