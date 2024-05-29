Home REIT secures surrender of leases on over 600 properties

The trust leased the properties to Big Help and several related companies and associations, representing around 30% of Home's portfolio, by number of properties. The surrenders were completed on 28 May, the trust said in a stock exchange notice today (29 May). Home and its investment manager AEW explained they have ensured there will be a "comprehensive handover" of the properties with "minimal disruption to occupiers", which currently comprise a mix of private rented sector tenants on assured shorthold tenancies and social tenants placed by local authorities on licences. Home REIT...