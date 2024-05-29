Home REIT secures surrender of leases on over 600 properties

Home REIT has secured the surrender of leases on more than 600 properties from Big Help.
The trust leased the properties to Big Help and several related companies and associations, representing around 30% of Home's portfolio, by number of properties. The surrenders were completed on 28 May, the trust said in a stock exchange notice today (29 May). Home and its investment manager AEW explained they have ensured there will be a "comprehensive handover" of the properties with "minimal disruption to occupiers", which currently comprise a mix of private rented sector tenants on assured shorthold tenancies and social tenants placed by local authorities on licences. Home REIT...
