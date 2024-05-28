Quilter calls for simplification as Labour backs GB ISA proposals

The Labour Party has revealed it will push ahead with the current government's plans to introduce a Great British ISA (GB ISA).
According to a report by City AM today (28 May), a spokesperson for the party said it has no plans to drop the GB ISA, as Labour focuses on getting people to save and invest, with the different types of ISAs a key area. Rachel Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said this gives Labour the opportunity to "drastically improve" the Conservatives' GB ISA plans introduced in the 2024 Spring Budget. The proposals, which are under consultation until 6 June, set out that the GB ISA will provide an additional tax-free £5,000 to the current annual ISA allowance of £20,000, to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes