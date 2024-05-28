RLAM chair named as successor to Finsbury Growth & Income's outgoing Simon Hayes

In the trust's unaudited half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2024, Hayes, who has been chair of FGT for just over three years, said he will be standing down at the company's next annual general meeting in January 2025. FGT's board has elected Pars Purewal as the chosen successor, an appointment Hayes said he was "delighted" about. Hayes has served on the board since June 2015, taking up the mantle as chair in February 2021. Nick Train: FGT is primed for improved confidence in UK equities He was previously chair of Peel Hunt Limited until July ...