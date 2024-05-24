UK retail sales fall 2.3% in 'dull and wet' April

According to data from the Office for National Statistics published today (24 May), there was a significant contraction compared to March, when retail sales fell by 0.2%. April saw sharp declines in household goods and non-food store sales, which dropped by 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively, while food store sales registered a more moderate decline of 0.8%. The drop in retail sales followed a "dull and wet month" that discouraged shoppers from making in-store purchases, the ONS said. Meanwhile, petrol sales also dropped by 4.9% in April, as more retailers reported a rise in fuel prices...