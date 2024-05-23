Global dividends hit Q1 record of $339.2bn

Global dividends have reached a Q1 record of $339.2bn in the first three months of 2024, according to Janus Henderson’s Global Dividend index.
A key driver was strong underlying growth of 6.8%, but the headline figure rose more slowly (2.4%) due to fewer one-off special dividends over the quarter. At the same time, the index found 93% of companies either increased or held their dividends steady in the three-month period. UK dividend outlook 'healthy but unexciting' despite cuts to growth forecast Dividends in the US reached an all-time quarterly high of $164.3bn, a 7% increase on an underlying basis. This was attributed to the restoration of Disney's payout after the pandemic, as well as first Q1 dividends from Meta and T...
