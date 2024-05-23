Hargreaves Lansdown rejects bid from private equity consortium

Hargreaves Lansdown’s board has “unanimously rejected” a takeover bid from a private equity consortium, it said in a stock exchange notice on Wednesday (22 May).
The consortium comprises of CVC Advisers; Nordic Capital XI Delta; SCSP (also known as Nordic Capital); and Platinum Ivy B 2018 RSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managed by its private equity investment department. Hargreaves said the consortium's second bid – which was made on 26 April 2024 - offered 985 pence per ordinary share in the platform – valuing the company at more than £4.6bn, based on the total number of shares at its annual general meeting in October 2023. Hargreaves Lansdown partners with BlackRock for multi-asset index funds launch HL's...
