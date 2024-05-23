Hargreaves Lansdown rejects bid from private equity consortium

‘Substantially undervalues’ the company

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown’s board has “unanimously rejected” a takeover bid from a private equity consortium, it said in a stock exchange notice on Wednesday (22 May).

The consortium comprises of CVC Advisers; Nordic Capital XI Delta; SCSP (also known as Nordic Capital); and Platinum Ivy B 2018 RSC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority managed by its private equity investment department. Hargreaves said the consortium's second bid – which was made on 26 April 2024 - offered 985 pence per ordinary share in the platform – valuing the company at more than £4.6bn, based on the total number of shares at its annual general meeting in October 2023. Hargreaves Lansdown partners with BlackRock for multi-asset index funds launch HL's...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investment trust buybacks hit highest monthly figure on record

Home REIT secures surrender of leases on over 600 properties

Trustpilot