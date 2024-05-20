Matthews Asia's Pacific Tiger fund loses FundCalibre 'Elite' rating

FundCalibre has shifted the $179.1m Matthews Pacific Tiger’s rating from ‘Elite’ to ‘Elite Radar’ following the departure of the fund’s lead manager Sharaf Shroff in December last year.
The rating, which looks at risk-adjusted performance and after-charges figures, is awarded to funds with "highly skilled managers" and has a four-step screening process. Following Shroff's departure, FundCalibre's research team met with fellow lead manager Inbok Song, who rejoined Matthews Asia in 2019 after having worked with the investment manager between 2007 and 2015. Prior to 2019, Song worked at Seafarer Capital Partners. FundCalibre explained due to the fund manager change, Matthews Pacific Tiger no longer has the minimum three-year quantitative data set required to retain the...
